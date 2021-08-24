Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peabody Energy Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peabody Energy Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peabody Energy Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , Global X Silver Miners ETF, sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Orla Mining during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Progeny 3, Inc.
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 630,224 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.41%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,073 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,486,471 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  4. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,687,256 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 254,792 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 630,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 623.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,096,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 155,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 114,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.14.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Progeny 3, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Progeny 3, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Progeny 3, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider