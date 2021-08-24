Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peabody Energy Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: SIL, DNMR,

SIL, DNMR, Added Positions: IEMG, BTU, LMBS, PICK, AMZN, BRK.B, TSLX, EPD, IEFA, AM, KYN, NXE, ET,

IEMG, BTU, LMBS, PICK, AMZN, BRK.B, TSLX, EPD, IEFA, AM, KYN, NXE, ET, Reduced Positions: GDX, CCJ,

GDX, CCJ, Sold Out: EWU, TSN, XOP, ORLA, ASAN, TECK, TDW,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peabody Energy Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , Global X Silver Miners ETF, sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Orla Mining during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 630,224 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,073 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,486,471 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,687,256 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 254,792 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 630,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 623.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,096,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 155,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 114,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.14.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67.