Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, Ventas Inc, Sells Public Storage, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, Ventas Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, sells Public Storage, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 1,193,379 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.18%
  3. American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,314,886 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 899,479 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Public Storage (PSA) - 113,692 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.57%
New Purchase: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 1,848,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 65,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $296.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 260,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 100.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,193,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 93.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 492,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 439,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
