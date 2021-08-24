Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, Ventas Inc, Sells Public Storage, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

New Purchases: LXP, JLL, MTN, MLCO,

LXP, JLL, MTN, MLCO, Added Positions: FR, VTR, BYD, DHI, AVB,

FR, VTR, BYD, DHI, AVB, Reduced Positions: PSA, VICI, OUT, HGV, SIX,

PSA, VICI, OUT, HGV, SIX, Sold Out: QTS, VER, MNR, EQIX,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, Ventas Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, sells Public Storage, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 1,193,379 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.18% American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,314,886 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 899,479 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Public Storage (PSA) - 113,692 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.57%

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 1,848,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 65,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $296.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 260,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 100.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,193,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 93.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 492,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 439,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.