Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, Ventas Inc, Sells Public Storage, QTS Realty Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

- New Purchases: LXP, JLL, MTN, MLCO,
- Added Positions: FR, VTR, BYD, DHI, AVB,
- Reduced Positions: PSA, VICI, OUT, HGV, SIX,
- Sold Out: QTS, VER, MNR, EQIX,
For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio.
- First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 1,193,379 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.18%
- American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,314,886 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 899,479 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 113,692 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.57%
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 1,848,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 65,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $296.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 260,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 100.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,193,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 93.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 492,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 439,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment