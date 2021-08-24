Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Sells Box Inc, Colicity Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Asana Inc, sells Box Inc, Colicity Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, RingCentral Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Potrero Capital Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Potrero Capital Research LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Potrero Capital Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/potrero+capital+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 630,820 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 198,899 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.80%

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.640500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 775,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 66,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Finserv Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 471,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 430.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 337,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 160,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 94.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 146,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 198,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 113.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 112,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.