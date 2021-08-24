Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Sells Box Inc, Colicity Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

- New Purchases: COLI, JCIC, CZR, FSRX, SEAH, BAND, CLRM, FACA, HUBS, MYTE, PENN, TWLO, KLIC, GSQD, MCFT, CSOD, MUDS, MUDS, VZIO, SCLE,
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 630,820 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
- Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 198,899 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.80%
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.640500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCIC)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 775,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 66,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Finserv Acquisition Corp II (FSRX)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Finserv Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 471,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Potrero Capital Research LLC initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 430.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 337,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 160,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 94.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 146,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 198,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Potrero Capital Research LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 113.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 112,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Colicity Inc (COLIU)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Potrero Capital Research LLC sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.
