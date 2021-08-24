Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Intuit Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, SNOW,
- Added Positions: PDD,
- Reduced Positions: U, AVB, EQR,
- Sold Out: ABNB, INTU, BLI, EB,
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 12,150,530 shares, 44.68% of the total portfolio.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 2,172,689 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 491,800 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vroom Inc (VRM) - 1,838,704 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio.
- Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,299,364 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio.
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $258.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 491,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Schf (gpe), Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.
