Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Intuit Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Intuit Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2021Q2, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 12,150,530 shares, 44.68% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 2,172,689 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 491,800 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Vroom Inc (VRM) - 1,838,704 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,299,364 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $258.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 491,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.