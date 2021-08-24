Scge Management, L.p. Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Zhihu Inc

For the details of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scge+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 2,783,100 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,408,000 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,254,816 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio.
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 4,856,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 4,856,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,618,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 942,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.639400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 1058.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,339,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Zhihu Inc. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment