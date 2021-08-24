Scge Management, L.p. Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Zhihu Inc

New Purchases: S, S, CFLT, PATH, BZ,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Confluent Inc, UiPath Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells Zhihu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scge Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Scge Management, L.p. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 2,783,100 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,408,000 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,254,816 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 4,856,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,618,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 942,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.639400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 1058.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,339,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Zhihu Inc. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5.