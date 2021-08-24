12 West Capital Management LP Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, DermTech Inc, Sells 1Life Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: PCOR, DMTK,

PCOR, DMTK, Added Positions: RBLX,

RBLX, Reduced Positions: GDS, SHAK, RGEN,

GDS, SHAK, RGEN, Sold Out: ONEM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, Roblox Corp, DermTech Inc, sells 1Life Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12 West Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, 12 West Capital Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 9,554,195 shares, 31.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,922,000 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 2,164,728 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,075,053 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,812,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.21%

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 1,400,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12 West Capital Management LP added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,812,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81.