Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP Buys CarMax Inc, Sells Regis Corp, Newmark Group Inc, CIT Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, sells Regis Corp, Newmark Group Inc, CIT Group Inc, EnPro Industries Inc, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+run+capital+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Regis Corp (RGS) - 1,658,941 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.43% W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 158,954 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) - 109,839 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.01% Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 867,578 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.84% Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 536,402 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7.

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in S&W Seed Company. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.72.