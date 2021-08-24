Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP Buys CarMax Inc, Sells Regis Corp, Newmark Group Inc, CIT Group Inc

- New Purchases: KMX,
- Reduced Positions: RGS, NMRK, CIT, NPO, STWD, GRBK, ASH, ADP, ALCO, FANG, PARR,
- Sold Out: GLW, EQT, CNXC, ETRN, SANW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP
- Regis Corp (RGS) - 1,658,941 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.43%
- W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 158,954 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio.
- EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) - 109,839 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.01%
- Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 867,578 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.84%
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 536,402 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.Sold Out: S&W Seed Company (SANW)
Birch Run Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in S&W Seed Company. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.72.
