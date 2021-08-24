Altimeter Capital Management, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Confluent Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: CFLT, PATH, SOFI, SOFI, ME, MNDY, DV, PAYO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Confluent Inc, UiPath Inc, Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Unity Software Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altimeter Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Altimeter Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 24,951,588 shares, 45.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 24,500,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 5,200,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.76% Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 10,120,374 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,120,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,369,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,720,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $386.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 511.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 5,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1549.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09.