Altimeter Capital Management, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Confluent Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: CFLT, PATH, SOFI, SOFI, ME, MNDY, DV, PAYO,
- Added Positions: PTON, SHOP, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, EXPE, UBER, U, UAL, SE, FTCH, BABA, OKTA,
- Sold Out: CRM, AAPL, SQ, COUP, ABNB, DGNR, OSCR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Altimeter Capital Management, LP
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 24,951,588 shares, 45.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 24,500,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 5,200,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.76%
- Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 10,120,374 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 10,120,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,369,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,720,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $386.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 511.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 5,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1549.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09.
