Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, California Resources Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, Enerplus Corp, Array Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, California Resources Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, EQT Corp, sells Denbury Inc, Enerplus Corp, Array Technologies Inc, Sibanye Stillwater, ArcelorMittal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 2,411,996 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.20% Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 9,109,849 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.86% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 283,867 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.84% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 642,994 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.51%

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $71.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 405,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.977400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,858,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,817,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 657,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 544,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 332.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 946,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 2,411,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $174.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 283,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 135.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,700,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 140.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,192,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 415,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.19.