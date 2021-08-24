Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, California Resources Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, Enerplus Corp, Array Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ARCH, AMTX, DCRN, TECK, DNMR, OKE, NUE, PSX, NBR, TS, SPWR, CVI, RICE, RICE,
- Added Positions: SHLS, CRC, ENPH, EQT, PCT, PDS, VEI, MRO, OVV, CRK, AA, EURN, DHT, CENX, NOVA, NGAC, SOI, GPRK, VIST, THR,
- Reduced Positions: DEN, ERF, CHX, SLB, DVN, WTTR, GPRE, TALO, WLL, CVE, WHD, NESR,
- Sold Out: ARRY, SBSW, MT, GNRC, XL, DCRNU, DCRB, MTZ, MUR, HFC, CLF, STPK, MPC, HCC, NOV,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio.
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 2,411,996 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.20%
- Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 9,109,849 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.86%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 283,867 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.84%
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 642,994 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.51%
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $71.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 405,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.977400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,858,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,817,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 657,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 544,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 332.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 946,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 2,411,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $174.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 283,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 135.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,700,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 140.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,192,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 415,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRNU)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.19.
