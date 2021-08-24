Logo
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, California Resources Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, Enerplus Corp, Array Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Encompass Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, California Resources Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, EQT Corp, sells Denbury Inc, Enerplus Corp, Array Technologies Inc, Sibanye Stillwater, ArcelorMittal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/encompass+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 2,411,996 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.20%
  3. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 9,109,849 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.86%
  4. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 283,867 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.84%
  5. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 642,994 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.51%
New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $71.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 405,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.977400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,858,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,817,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 657,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 544,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 332.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 946,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 2,411,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $174.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 283,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 135.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,700,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 140.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,192,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 415,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09.

Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRNU)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Encompass Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
