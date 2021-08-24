Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Skillsoft Corp, Williams Inc, Sells Welbilt Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, PlayAGS Inc

- New Purchases: FYBR, SKIL, DTM, STEM, FSK, ACR, XLF, EFA, BBCP,
- Added Positions: WMB, CMLS, CASA, TRTX, CCO, BCOR, VST, WTRH, TRGP,
- Reduced Positions: LNG, AGS, DVN, IHRT, TGB, BCSF, HCHC,
- Sold Out: WBT, SLB, XEC, LADR, FSKR, NRZ, EZU, BBDC, ICLN, SYNC, SD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Benefit Street Partners LLC
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 34.83% of the total portfolio.
- Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,403,922 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 738,709 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 529,933 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
- Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 1,438,543 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 738,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 922,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (ACR)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 76,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 327,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 250,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blucora Inc (BCOR)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Blucora Inc by 111.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.
