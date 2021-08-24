Logo
Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Skillsoft Corp, Williams Inc, Sells Welbilt Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, PlayAGS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Benefit Street Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Skillsoft Corp, Williams Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Stem Inc, sells Welbilt Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, PlayAGS Inc, Schlumberger, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benefit Street Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benefit+street+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benefit Street Partners LLC
  1. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 34.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,403,922 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 738,709 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 529,933 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
  5. Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 1,438,543 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 738,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 922,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (ACR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 76,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 327,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 250,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Blucora Inc by 111.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benefit Street Partners LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider