GEM Realty Capital Buys SBA Communications Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GEM Realty Capital (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Sun Communities Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GEM Realty Capital. As of 2021Q2, GEM Realty Capital owns 26 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GEM Realty Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gem+realty+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GEM Realty Capital
  1. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 220,503 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
  2. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 264,064 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 26,300 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 141,996 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
  5. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 101,164 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33%
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $354.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 635,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $186.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

GEM Realty Capital added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 101,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of GEM Realty Capital. Also check out:

1. GEM Realty Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. GEM Realty Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GEM Realty Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GEM Realty Capital keeps buying
