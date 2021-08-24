GEM Realty Capital Buys SBA Communications Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

- New Purchases: SBAC, SPG, FRT, DRH, SUI, MAA, VTR, CTRE, HIW, MTH, WFG, BRX, XHR,
- Added Positions: RHP, REXR,
- Reduced Positions: AIRC, HGV, INVH, NSA, PHM,
- Sold Out: COLD, WH, APLE, ADC, REG, KRC, NREF, PEAK, VICI,
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 220,503 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 264,064 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 26,300 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 141,996 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 101,164 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33%
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $354.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 635,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
GEM Realty Capital initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $186.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
GEM Realty Capital added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 101,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09.Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
GEM Realty Capital sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.
