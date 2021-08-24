Logo
Glovista Investments LLC Buys Franklin FTSE China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Glovista Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Franklin FTSE China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glovista Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Glovista Investments LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glovista Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glovista+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glovista Investments LLC
  1. Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) - 1,711,397 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 587,947 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  3. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 413,290 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 596,055 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.13%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 505,289 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.49%
New Purchase: Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.810700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 1,711,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 121,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 252,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.370900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 180,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 33,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 62,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 596,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 551.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 121,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 210,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 505,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 413,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 90,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Glovista Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Glovista Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glovista Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glovista Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glovista Investments LLC keeps buying
