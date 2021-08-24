Glovista Investments LLC Buys Franklin FTSE China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FLCH, SPLV, PFFD, FLKR, XLY, EEMA, SPHQ, PGF, XBI, INFY, FLRU, JD, FLBR, EWM, KWT, QAT, YNDX, UAE, CHIQ, TAIL, EEM, MP,
- Added Positions: INDA, USMV, EWY, SRLN, EWT, TSM, BABA, KSA, EWZ, VALE, IEMG, HDB, MCHI, BIDU, VRP, VEA, ECH, IVOL, SPMD, AMZN, VTV, XLRE, EPHE, QQQ, MEG, SPTM, SPYV, MSFT, VTIP, EEMS,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, SPY, IAU, ERUS, THD, EZA, SPEM, ORCC, SPAB, XLB, WMT, EEMV, XLE, VUG, BOND, VCSH, ARCC, CL, VZ, SPIP, MTUM, UPS, ORCL, GLD, VHT, SPSM, SBUX, EWW, EQR, ABT, JNJ, MDLZ, PEP, FXE,
- Sold Out: VCIT, IVE, VCLT, ACWX, EIDO, TME, VOT, TUR, DIS, AGI, GOLD, FNV, IBB, IGV,
- Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) - 1,711,397 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 587,947 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 413,290 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 596,055 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.13%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 505,289 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.49%
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.810700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 1,711,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 121,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 252,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.370900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 180,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 33,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Glovista Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 62,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 596,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 551.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 121,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 210,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 505,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 413,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Glovista Investments LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 90,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Glovista Investments LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.
