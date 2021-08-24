Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc

New Purchases: SMAR, KSS, WEN, EA, RIDE, DM, S, S, CFLT, DIDI,

Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Qualtrics International Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,750,000 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 740,000 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 700,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 2,575,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 740,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.