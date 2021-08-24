Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc

- New Purchases: SMAR, KSS, WEN, EA, RIDE, DM, S, S, CFLT, DIDI,
- Added Positions: FB, USFD, XM, TWLO, COST, EGHT, LBRDK, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: DRI, MSFT, DT, SNAP, Z, WDAY, TLND,
- Sold Out: DLTR, EEFT, LOW, PEGA, CRWD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,750,000 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 740,000 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 700,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 2,575,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 740,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.
