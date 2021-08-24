Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Dorsal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Smartsheet Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Qualtrics International Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,750,000 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 740,000 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.00%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 700,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 74,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 2,575,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%
New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 740,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dorsal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider