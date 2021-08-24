Battery Management Corp. Buys Sprinklr Inc, Confluent Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: CXM, CFLT, UPST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sprinklr Inc, Confluent Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Battery Management Corp.. As of 2021Q2, Battery Management Corp. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Battery Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/battery+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 45,200,340 shares, 51.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Olo Inc (OLO) - 12,263,846 shares, 25.62% of the total portfolio. JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 2,817,089 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,846,124 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 3,837,674 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.99%. The holding were 45,200,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 654,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $214.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.