Gramercy Funds Management LLC Buys Noble Corp, Sells Vale SA, GeoPark, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

NE, Sold Out: VALE, GPRK, PBR, YPF, CCU, FTI, PAM, TGS, BMA, TDW,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Noble Corp, sells Vale SA, GeoPark, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, YPF SA, United Breweries Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gramercy Funds Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gramercy Funds Management LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gramercy Funds Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gramercy+funds+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,740,000 shares, 55.69% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,925,000 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 1,500,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Noble Corp (NE) - 33,493 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Gramercy Funds Management LLC initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in GeoPark Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.3.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.49.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.