Gramercy Funds Management LLC Buys Noble Corp, Sells Vale SA, GeoPark, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

For the details of Gramercy Funds Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gramercy+funds+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gramercy Funds Management LLC
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,740,000 shares, 55.69% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,925,000 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio.
- United States Oil Fund (USO) - 1,500,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio.
- Noble Corp (NE) - 33,493 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vale SA (VALE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Gramercy Funds Management LLC initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.Sold Out: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in GeoPark Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.3.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.49.Sold Out: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gramercy Funds Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Gramercy Funds Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gramercy Funds Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gramercy Funds Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gramercy Funds Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment