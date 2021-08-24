Alethea Capital Management, Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Hasbro Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: AVGO, HAS, HFC, IRM, BPY, WBA, NRG, NLOK, T, PSX, GILD, EVRG, CF, KIM, ARE, PNC, ABBV, BKR, CL, PKG, JNJ, CLX, NTAP, BAP, DLR, RELX, FE, IBM, STX, VLO, QCOM, ENB,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Hasbro Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, , sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alethea Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alethea Capital Management, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,010,945 shares, 42.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 1,166,747 shares, 18.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 108,084 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) - 1,649,315 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,172,044 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.966300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 118.51%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.465400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.