Alethea Capital Management, Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Hasbro Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alethea Capital Management, Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Hasbro Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Alethea Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Hasbro Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, , sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alethea Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alethea Capital Management, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alethea+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,010,945 shares, 42.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 1,166,747 shares, 18.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 108,084 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%
  4. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) - 1,649,315 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  5. Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,172,044 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.966300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (BPY)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 118.51%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.465400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Alethea Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider