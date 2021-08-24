Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences

Latest Version of Industry-Leading System for In-Process Quality Assurance on Exhibit

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced it will sponsor and participate in upcoming industry conferences in the U.S. and Germany to showcase its PrintRite3D Version 7.0, an industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers.

Sigma Labs will sponsor and participate in the following industry events.

RAPID + TCT - Held September 13-15, 2021 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, RAPID + TCT is North America's largest and most important additive manufacturing event. The event features. interactive learning experiences and education from the brightest minds in additive manufacturing. RAPID + TCT prides itself on being built by the additive manufacturing community. As a sponsor, Sigma Labs, will demonstrate its PrintRite3D solution in booth e8904, joining over 200+ hands-on exhibits.

AM2021: Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo, October 12-14, 2021 Cincinnati, Ohio. Describing itself as the first and only event focused exclusively on additive technologies for industrial part production, the AM2021 conference takes a practical, applications-based look at the machines, materials and methodologies being used to create end-use tools and components. The event is designed for owners, executives and engineers at contract manufacturers, as well as OEMs involved in durable goods manufacturing.Sigma Labs will be at booth 215.

Formnext 2021 - Held November 16-21, 2021 at the Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Grounds, Frankfurt Germany. Formnext is an international exhibition and conference on additive technologies and tool making. The event is the leading trade fair for Additive Manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent manufacturing solutions. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from their design to serial production. Formnext shows the future of innovative manufacturing. Formnext is organized by Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. (formnext.com). As a sponsor, Sigma Labs will showcase its PrintRite3D solution at booth e122.

ASTM ICAM 2021 - The International Conference on Additive Manufacturing will be held November 1-5 both at the JW Marriott, Anaheim, CA and virtually. This is ASTM International's sixth annual flagship event related to standardization, qualification and certification with an emphasis on industry specific requirements addressing the entire AM process chain. As a sponsor, Sigma Labs will exhibit and CTO Darren Beckett will present a conference session titled, Boosting Additive Manufacturing Quality, Economics and Efficiency with Monitoring and Alerts.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Based on continued positive feedback for our recently launched PrintRite3D 7.0 edition and expanding pipeline of opportunities, we continue to increase our industry presence and commitment to setting the quality standard for additive manufacturing. The latest version contains upgrades to existing features, as well as significant new functionality that meets industry demands driving enhanced quality and better economics for end-users. We have a unique value proposition for both commercial and federal government customers, as well as the entire industry with our commitment to setting the highest in-process quality standards. We are pleased to be attending these events and showcasing the value of our technology as it continues to be validated by existing and new customers."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

