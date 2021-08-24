Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of Best-In-State Employers

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named to Forbes' 2021 list of Best-In-State Employers in California. The list is based on an independent survey of 80,000 professionals from across the U.S. who work for companies with 500 or more employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to family and friends, and also to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state, either positively or negatively.

"We have made great strides in creating a positive employee experience and culture of belonging where employees feel they can bring their whole selves to work every day," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "This recognition underscores our commitment to investing in our employees by providing programs that support inclusivity, internal networking and connection points; wellness programs; and technology tools that allow our employees to do their best work."

Robert Half was recently named to FORTUNE's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was also acknowledged by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers.

About Robert Half

