Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), launches its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood. Participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label, and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces to attend.

The Showroom is a new activation concept from the agency's BRANDEdit department, which offers a turnkey, cost-effective approach for the agency's brand clients to create interactive opportunities with their influencer relationships. BRANDEdit initially launched during the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown and has previously focused on curated boxes of products delivered to targeted influencers within a selected industry.

"This activation will bring together some of our favorite brands and get them in front of some of the best content creators," said Be Social Group founder and CEO Ali Grant. "We're excited to continue to explore innovative and engaging ways for brands and creators to work together."

The model of the Showroom concept is simple: Brands pay a fee to be included in the Showroom and work with Be Social on selecting products that are carefully tailored towards the influencers attending. From there, Be Social handles all event production, in addition to spearheading influencer outreach. Be Social uses their own in-house roster of talent along with their team's longstanding influencer relationships to drive traffic to the event. Influencers are gifted the products from each participating brand during the event, and then Be Social monitors all social coverage secured from the event for a full month, sending each brand a tailored report outlining all social placements secured for their products as a result of the event. With the activation being on an appointment-only basis, safety and health protocols are top of mind.

"Influencer events are very effective at driving social buzz for brands, raising awareness and generating sales," continues Ms. Grant. "However, for an individual brand, these events are incredibly costly and time consuming to produce. Our BRANDEdit Showrooms allow brands to get in front of creators at a fraction of the cost of putting on their own event and takes all of the work off of the brand's shoulders."

BRANDEdit plans to curate brands for these Showroom events on a quarterly basis, with their next Showroom taking place ahead of the holiday season.

"We're so excited to grow this new service via seasonal events, and the team has other ideas in store down the line. The influencer marketing landscape is constantly evolving, and we're actively adjusting our approach as needed to generate results for our clients," Ms. Grant shared.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About Be Social Group

Be Social Group is a Los Angeles-based digital communications agency and ​one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. Like the name suggests, Be Social is all about relationships. The company is an awareness-building powerhouse with a built-in influencer network of millions of close connections. ​The team has worked hard to cultivate deep-rooted relationships so that your brand, your message, and your story are amplified. With a dedicated focus on all things influencer, the company's expertise spans across influencers, media and experiences. Influential, innovative and progressive, Be Social has reinvented the approach to digital awareness.

The company was founded by Ali Grant in 2012. ​Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence. ​Inc. named Be Social one of the fastest growing companies in 2017 and 2018. You can learn more about Be Social on their ​website​ and ​Instagram​.

