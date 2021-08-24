Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company's Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel

Real Madrid TV, The Only Way Is Essex, So…Real and El Rey Network

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that four of their newest channels are now available on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. Cinedigm's launch includes sports centric Real Madrid TV, reality powerhouses So…Real and The Only Way Is Essex as well as Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network.

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go-to for fans. The following channels are now available The Roku Channel:

Real Madrid TV: a channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.

a channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more. The Only Way Is Essex: the international series has been a hit on both sides of the pond. Featuring the first 13 seasons of the reality show, viewers won't have to miss a moment of the character they love to hate and hate to love.

the international series has been a hit on both sides of the pond. Featuring the first 13 seasons of the reality show, viewers won't have to miss a moment of the character they love to hate and hate to love. So…Real: From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.

From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored. El Rey Network: the Latinx-infused, English-language channel founded by award winning director Robert Rodriguez has broken into the digital space featuring iconic grindhouse, cult classic action and horror/sci-fi film as well as fan favorites like The Director's Chair, Rebel Without A Crew and The Chuey Martinez Show.

"The Roku Channel continues to grow as a go-to destination for streaming, enabling users to discover and enjoy a wide variety of programming," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to help make such a variety of new channels that we know will appeal to each enthusiast audience available on The Roku Channel."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

DKC Public Relations

[email protected]

High Touch Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660986/Cinedigm-Launches-Four-of-the-Companys-Most-Popular-Channels-on-The-Roku-Channel



