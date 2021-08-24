Linkfire renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial)

Linkfire has on 24 August 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its Saas Marketing Platform to Sony Music Entertainment globally. As one of the worlds' largest record labels, Sony Music Entertainment has been an important partner to Linkfire for over half a decade. The new agreement extends until July 31 2023.

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries with over 85,000 users, including labels representing the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest

Telephone: +46 734 384 674

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-08-24 16:20 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire renews agreement with Sony Music Entertainment

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661130/Linkfire-Renews-Agreement-with-Sony-Music-Entertainment



