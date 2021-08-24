Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc

New Purchases: ASAN, LSCC, BRKS, RVLV, DDD, DNLI, APLS, AMN, ARWR, FIGS, EXP, NTNX, OPRX, FLYW, INGN, ASO, KIDS, APPN, NTLA, ATRC, ACLS, LOVE, CUTR, RRR, STIM, TGTX, TNDM, SPNE, SPWR, MGY, DOMO, APPS, BILL, FOUR, SIMO, TPX, MKSI, WOOF, DT, HYFM, LZ, MIDD, TKNO, SMAR, RH, SKIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asana Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Oshkosh Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $808 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 218,474 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.56% Asana Inc (ASAN) - 286,625 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 260,085 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.19% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 138,412 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46% Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 105,507 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 286,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 258,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 120,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 158,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 212,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 98,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 962.74%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 125,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 218,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 215,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 306.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 377,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 223,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 85.93%. The sale prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 8,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 88.33%. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 21,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Terex Corp by 67.26%. The sale prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 99,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 82.24%. The sale prices were between $45.44 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 40,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 71.06%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 75,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Vericel Corp by 71.1%. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 58,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.