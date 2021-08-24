Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Asana Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Oshkosh Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $808 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lisanti+capital+growth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC
  1. Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 218,474 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.56%
  2. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 286,625 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 260,085 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.19%
  4. Crocs Inc (CROX) - 138,412 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46%
  5. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 105,507 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 286,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 258,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 120,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 158,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 212,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 98,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 962.74%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 125,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 218,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 215,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 306.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 377,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 223,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Sold Out: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Reduced: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 85.93%. The sale prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 8,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 88.33%. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 21,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Terex Corp (TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Terex Corp by 67.26%. The sale prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 99,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 82.24%. The sale prices were between $45.44 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 40,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 71.06%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 75,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced to a holding in Vericel Corp by 71.1%. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC still held 58,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider