CarVal Investors, LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells California Resources Corp

Investment company CarVal Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CarVal Investors, LP. As of 2021Q2, CarVal Investors, LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CarVal Investors, LP. Also check out:
1. CarVal Investors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CarVal Investors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CarVal Investors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CarVal Investors, LP keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of CarVal Investors, LP
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,825,899 shares, 53.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 1,618,407 shares, 27.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.49%
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 5,166,540 shares, 19.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
CarVal Investors, LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.17%. The holding were 1,825,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.
