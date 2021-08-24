CarVal Investors, LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells California Resources Corp

New Purchases: CHK,

CHK, Reduced Positions: CRC, BRY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CarVal Investors, LP. As of 2021Q2, CarVal Investors, LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CarVal Investors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carval+investors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,825,899 shares, 53.17% of the total portfolio. New Position California Resources Corp (CRC) - 1,618,407 shares, 27.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.49% Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 5,166,540 shares, 19.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%

CarVal Investors, LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.17%. The holding were 1,825,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.