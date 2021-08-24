Logo
Redmile Group, LLC Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Redmile Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Zymergen Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redmile Group, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redmile Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redmile+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redmile Group, LLC
  1. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
  2. IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 2,052,506 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
  4. argenx SE (ARGX) - 790,282 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  5. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 20,799,303 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,936,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 6,353,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,190,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,522,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 914,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,257,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 196.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,666,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,411,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Sold Out: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redmile Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redmile Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redmile Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redmile Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redmile Group, LLC keeps buying
