Redmile Group, LLC Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: VERV, SKIN, NRIX, ZY, ALXO, LFST, ALVR, QSI, ACHL, DYNS, TKNO, TMCI,
- Added Positions: ONEM, NVRO, SLQT, AKRO, JAZZ, ADCT, SRRK, DXCM, REPL, ARDX, NGM,
- Reduced Positions: ZNTL, AVIR, BEAM, OSH, CI, SGEN, ALLK, CRL, ARGX, PRTA, PPD, STXS, YMTX, TCRR, CLDX, UNH, ANTM, NVTA, CTSO, RGNX, IMGN, ATRA, DCPH, RCEL, QTRX, FOLD, STOK, GMAB, KYMR, NLTX, EPZM, GRTS, PLRX, STIM, IMTX, RPTX, ITMR, XERS, ZYME, SYRS, PROF, BCEL, OVID, TLIS,
- Sold Out: MDT, GNMK, BIIB, VSPR, QURE, DVAX, WVE, CSLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redmile Group, LLC
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 2,052,506 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 790,282 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 20,799,303 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,936,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 6,353,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,190,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,522,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 914,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,257,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 196.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,666,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,411,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.Sold Out: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1.
