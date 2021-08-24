Redmile Group, LLC Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VERV, SKIN, NRIX, ZY, ALXO, LFST, ALVR, QSI, ACHL, DYNS, TKNO, TMCI,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Zymergen Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmile Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redmile Group, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 2,052,506 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95% argenx SE (ARGX) - 790,282 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 20,799,303 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,936,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 6,353,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,190,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,522,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 914,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,257,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 196.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,666,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,411,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1.