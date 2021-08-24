Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Merck Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Eaton Corp PLC

New Purchases: BABA, PSTH, OGN, LLY, NVDA, SPY, ADBE, WMT,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Merck Inc, ConocoPhillips, Organon, sells Intel Corp, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 239,004 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,384 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,810 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,627 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 293,420 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 45,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 432,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $263.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 112.62%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 93,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 143.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 72,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 136.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.