Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Merck Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Eaton Corp PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Merck Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Eaton Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Cheviot Value Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Merck Inc, ConocoPhillips, Organon, sells Intel Corp, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cheviot Value Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cheviot+value+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cheviot Value Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 239,004 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,384 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,810 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,627 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 293,420 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 45,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 432,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $263.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 112.62%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 93,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 143.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 72,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 136.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cheviot Value Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cheviot Value Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider