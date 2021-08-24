Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: FPXI, EFV, RUN, SLB, ABNB, NMTC, DAO, JPMB, OKTA, BIZD, DLS, EAGG, EDIV, AGGY, REM, PDP, SUSB, IUSB, ADBE, VOO, MDLZ,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,077,527 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 780,581 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 314,149 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,764,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.76% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 227,742 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.332300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 246,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 241,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 121,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 140,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 179,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 852.74%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 185,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 165,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 268,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 155.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.