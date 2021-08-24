Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: FPXI, EFV, RUN, SLB, ABNB, NMTC, DAO, JPMB, OKTA, BIZD, DLS, EAGG, EDIV, AGGY, REM, PDP, SUSB, IUSB, ADBE, VOO, MDLZ,
- Added Positions: VCSH, HYG, AAPL, AGG, BND, NVDA, BABA, LI, MSFT, ABBV, AMZN, VWO, ISTB, GLW, IBB, BSV, MRVL, HD, GOOGL, HLT, LQD, DVN, SIVB, GTLS, ARWR, APD, DOCU, GE, JCI, ITW, VVNT, WDAY, BG, BA, ENPH, LVS, REAL, DIS, UNH, HOLX, ALB, SUSA, DRI, STIP, ERIC, RYT, JPST, EMB, IYM, IHI, FLOT, TMO, PDBC, XLK, DSI, GLD, NOW, XOM, F, GS, HUN, BAC, MCD, LIN, SWK, SYY, THC, APH, TRMB, TSLA, PHYS, HCA, VOX, XLG, CVX, LLY, SSO, PYPL, AXP, SPY, SHYG, SDY, GPS, IYC, IWM, JNJ, ICLN, EXI, V, APTV,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, VEU, FCX, IVV, VTI, TGT, DGRO, VV, DGRW, FRC, UPS, RSP, QQQ, IJR, GLOB, JQUA, IWD, SCHX, IPAY, VEA, VT, XLV, FB, QCOM, PFE, TNL, A, XLC, AIG, CCL, SCHW, TPR, FISV, LHX, MDY, JETS, IAU, SF, ORCL, IUSG, NOBL, SONY, GRMN, SBUX, CCI, ESGD, EEM, AMGN, VMC, ACWI,
- Sold Out: FTI, PLUG, UBER, FVD, AVGO, SDC, AKAM, SNAP, VRNS, KRE, IVW, IJH, MAXN, YNDX, KO, SRNE, DIA, OC, MRK,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,077,527 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 780,581 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 314,149 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,764,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.76%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 227,742 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.332300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 246,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 241,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 121,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 140,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 179,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 852.74%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 185,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 165,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 268,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 155.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.
