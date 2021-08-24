Logo
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+avenue+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,077,527 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 780,581 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 314,149 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,764,149 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.76%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 227,742 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.332300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 246,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 241,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 121,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 140,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 179,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 852.74%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 185,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 165,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 268,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 155.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP keeps buying
