Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg

Utica, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 142 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 4,585,053 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 3,313,392 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 5,144,643 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,303,812 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 911,103 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.58%. The holding were 4,585,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.889300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.42%. The holding were 3,313,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 5,144,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 1,301,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.1 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $127.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 192,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.31 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $96.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,303,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.265100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in VerifyMe Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.2.