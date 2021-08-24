Logo
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Utica, NY, based Investment company Strategic Financial Services, Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 142 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+services%2C+inc%2C/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,
  1. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 4,585,053 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 3,313,392 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 5,144,643 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,303,812 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%
  5. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 911,103 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.58%. The holding were 4,585,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.889300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.42%. The holding were 3,313,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 5,144,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 1,301,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.1 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $127.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 192,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.31 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $96.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,303,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.265100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: VerifyMe Inc (LT1B)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in VerifyMe Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. Also check out:

1. Strategic Financial Services, Inc,'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Services, Inc,'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Services, Inc,'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Services, Inc, keeps buying
