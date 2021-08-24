Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg

- New Purchases: LRGF, SMLF, INTF, EMGF, VFMO, VFMV, DFAT, EW, NIO, HSY, NFLX, NVDA, DFS, VRME,
- Added Positions: VCSH, GVI, GLDM, TIP, VLUE, XBI, VWOB, MTUM, VTWO, IBM, VXUS, VGIT, VEA, PG, TSLA, KO, BMY, NOK, IEMG, IWM, FLRN,
- Reduced Positions: IGM, VGSH, SHM, GOOG, AAPL, PACB, NVCR, IWF, LRCX, FB, JPM, NXPI, COHR, VCLT, VIG, GLD, MSFT, BLK, KLAC, ORCL, CVX, ULTA, V, HON, PSX, BKNG, UNH, SWKS, MCK, MDLZ, USB, ANTM, MRK, COST, NEE, CTSH, UNP, PRU, QCOM, INTC, TJX, VZ, DLTR, VTR, RTX, MDT, JNJ, AMZN, DIS, MTB, HD, BRK.B, CSCO, GOOGL, BHLB, DE, SCHH, SCHF, NKE, VUG, SCHA, CAT, BSV, CL,
- Sold Out: GE, LT1B,
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 4,585,053 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 3,313,392 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 5,144,643 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,303,812 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 911,103 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.58%. The holding were 4,585,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.889300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.42%. The holding were 3,313,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 5,144,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 1,301,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.1 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $127.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 192,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.31 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $96.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,303,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.265100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: VerifyMe Inc (LT1B)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in VerifyMe Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.2.
