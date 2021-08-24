Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, CTI BioPharma Corp, Chiasma Inc, Sells KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, PLx Pharma Inc

New Purchases: AMYT, ANGN, CDTX, NBSE, SCYX,

AMYT, ANGN, CDTX, NBSE, SCYX, Added Positions: CTIC, CHMA, SBBP, CBIO, CELC, CFMS, GMDA, YMTX, XOMA,

CTIC, CHMA, SBBP, CBIO, CELC, CFMS, GMDA, YMTX, XOMA, Reduced Positions: KALV, DMAC, APEN, ADMS, ISEE, OVID, AFMD, CFRX, AGTC, CRVS, XGN, EYPT,

KALV, DMAC, APEN, ADMS, ISEE, OVID, AFMD, CFRX, AGTC, CRVS, XGN, EYPT, Sold Out: PLXP, AYTU, APVO, GLPG, BWAY, ONCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amryt Pharma PLC, CTI BioPharma Corp, Chiasma Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, Angion Biomedica Corp, sells KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, PLx Pharma Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 2,797,744 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Chiasma Inc (CHMA) - 6,770,000 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.04% CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 7,632,530 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.75% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) - 2,694,295 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.18% Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) - 3,076,376 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.75%. The holding were 2,797,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Angion Biomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 222,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,211,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp by 131.75%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 7,632,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chiasma Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 6,770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC by 641.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 3,305,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.130700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,076,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Celcuity Inc by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 218,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Conformis Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.342100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 6,626,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PLx Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $11.81.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aytu BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $7.6, with an estimated average price of $5.91.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $21.85 and $30.52, with an estimated average price of $25.55.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OncoSec Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.15.