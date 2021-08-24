EMS Capital LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

- New Purchases: CRM, TWLO, AMZN, PTON, JD, FOA, BOWX, MRNA,
- Added Positions: FB, AMAT, SE, MA, CVNA, SNAP, OUT, UBER, LYV, MTCH, TSM,
- Sold Out: NKE, SIX, LVS, Z, PYPL, CCL,
For the details of EMS Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ems+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EMS Capital LP
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 571,500 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.50%
- Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 400,050 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 342,900 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 228,358 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $261.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $353.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 200,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 457,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 3,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 571,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 152.88%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.433600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 285,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.
