EMS Capital LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, EMS Capital LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 571,500 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.50% Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 400,050 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 342,900 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Mastercard Inc (MA) - 228,358 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $261.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $353.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 200,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 457,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 3,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 571,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 152.88%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.433600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 285,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.