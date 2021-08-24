EMS Capital LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EMS Capital LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EMS Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Nike Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, EMS Capital LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMS Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ems+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMS Capital LP
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 571,500 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.50%
  2. Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 400,050 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 342,900 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 228,358 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $261.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $353.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 200,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 457,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 342,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 3,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 571,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 152.88%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.433600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 285,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMS Capital LP. Also check out:

1. EMS Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMS Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMS Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMS Capital LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider