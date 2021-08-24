PFM Health Sciences, LP Buys Seagen Inc, Centene Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Insulet Corp

New Purchases: SGEN, CANO, ARNA, LH, TMO, LFST, BCRX, GLPGF, PMVP, PRAX, HOWL, BLSA, JYAC, DOCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, Centene Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cano Health Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells PPD Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Insulet Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of 2021Q2, PFM Health Sciences, LP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(ALXN) - 901,441 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.93% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,587,348 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 2,966,712 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 525,455 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,116,004 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 482,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,094,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 345,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $301.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 443,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,045,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,807,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 83.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 374,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 118.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $245.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 144,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $270.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 133,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,144,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.