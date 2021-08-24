Logo
PFM Health Sciences, LP Buys Seagen Inc, Centene Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Insulet Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFM Health Sciences, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Centene Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cano Health Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells PPD Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Insulet Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of 2021Q2, PFM Health Sciences, LP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFM Health Sciences, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfm+health+sciences%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFM Health Sciences, LP
  1. (ALXN) - 901,441 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.93%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,587,348 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 2,966,712 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 525,455 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,116,004 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 482,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,094,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 345,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $301.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 443,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,045,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,807,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 83.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 374,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 118.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $245.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 144,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $270.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 133,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,144,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFM Health Sciences, LP. Also check out:

1. PFM Health Sciences, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFM Health Sciences, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFM Health Sciences, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFM Health Sciences, LP keeps buying
