PFM Health Sciences, LP Buys Seagen Inc, Centene Corp, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Insulet Corp

- New Purchases: SGEN, CANO, ARNA, LH, TMO, LFST, BCRX, GLPGF, PMVP, PRAX, HOWL, BLSA, JYAC, DOCS,
- Added Positions: CNC, ACAD, GH, ICLR, PEN, MYGN, SNDX, BIIB, THC, NBIX, ADAP, CYTK, ATHA, AERI, WAT, KRTX, HRTX, ALLO,
- Reduced Positions: AZN, GILD, ALXN, NVAX, NTLA, ICUI, AVTR, MRTX, NVRO, CERT, MYOV, OM,
- Sold Out: PPD, JWS, PODD, DXCM, CERN, VRTX, MDGL, SPRB,
- (ALXN) - 901,441 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.93%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,587,348 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
- Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 2,966,712 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 525,455 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,116,004 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 482,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,094,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 345,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $301.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
PFM Health Sciences, LP initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 443,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,045,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,807,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 83.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 374,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 118.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $245.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 144,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $270.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 133,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
PFM Health Sciences, LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,144,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
PFM Health Sciences, LP sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.
