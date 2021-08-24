Logo
Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. Buys Veeco Instruments Inc, TAL Education Group, Generation Bio Co, Sells Hello Group Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Veeco Instruments Inc, TAL Education Group, Generation Bio Co, JOYY Inc, Akero Therapeutics Inc, sells Hello Group Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Jianpu Technology Inc, Tuya Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yiheng+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 4,856,462 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 6,646,922 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,236,532 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%
  4. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 261,700 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,070,910 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,416,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 463,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $56.59, with an estimated average price of $48.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inventiva SA (IVA)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Inventiva SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.343900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 549.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,465,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.462300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 5,777,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 458.72%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $32.35, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,498,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,762,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 81.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,055,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,275,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Sold Out: Jianpu Technology Inc (JT)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jianpu Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

Sold Out: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tuya Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
