Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, EV Floating-R

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc owns 459 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 7,565,026 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,223,349 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW) - 11,748,128 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 3,145,918 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.77% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 2,096,176 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07%

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,204,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,642,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,643,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,156,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 809,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,803,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,123,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 174.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,155,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 451.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,103,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1237.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,208,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,182,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund by 259.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.372500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,039,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $44.85.