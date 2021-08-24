Logo
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, EV Floating-R

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc owns 459 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivernorth+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 7,565,026 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%
  2. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,223,349 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  3. Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW) - 11,748,128 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  4. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 3,145,918 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.77%
  5. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 2,096,176 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.07%
New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,204,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,642,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,643,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,156,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 809,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,803,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,123,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 174.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,155,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 451.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,103,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1237.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,208,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,182,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund by 259.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.372500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,039,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $44.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
