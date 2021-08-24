Logo
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Fisker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Periphas Capital Partnering Corp, sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Fisker Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Talos Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $17.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apollo+management+holdings%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
  1. ADT Inc (ADT) - 608,927,824 shares, 37.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 54,581,248 shares, 20.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 129,609,000 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 28,985,208 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11%
  5. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) - 32,562,520 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.39%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 3,530,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Periphas Capital Partnering Corp (PCPC)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Periphas Capital Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 243,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 57.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Technology Partners Inc (GTPAU)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Gores Technology Partners Inc by 249.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 139,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc by 148.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 248,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp 3 by 119.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 43,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37.

Sold Out: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. keeps buying
insider