Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, Fisker Inc

- New Purchases: PXD, GM, VTIQ, VTIQ, PCPC, RHP, SKIL, STRE.U, GGPIU, ARBG, TETCU, AGAC, FRWAU, CFV, FUSE, POW, KURI, AGGRU, JOFF, DCRN, TMAC, MDH, ROSS.U, NRG, VIH, STEM, FMIVU, GGMCU, FZT.U, EBACU, CFFEU, LCAAU, SLCR, CDZI, WALDU, PHIC, MYPS,
- Added Positions: ENPC, CVA, CWEN.A, TWCT, GTPAU, GTPBU, LHAA, SVFC, DGNU, KVSC,
- Reduced Positions: OMF, SNCY, VICI, TALO, ARBGU, AAC, GNK, QS, PACX, KVSB, LCAHU, LCAHU, ARI, MTBC,
- Sold Out: FSR, PLYA, VTIQU, VTIQU, PCG, KURIU, TWLVU, ENPC.U, SNII.U, CVII.U, KAHC.U, HERAU, TSPQ.U, DHCAU, ADES, TMAC.U, IIAC, AACQ, TWCTU, NGC.U, ACTDU, PRPC.U, FVIV.U, FACA.U, FSNB.U, CCIV, DCRNU, TEKKU, RTPYU, DTOCU, LOKM.U, NDACU, LIII.U, PHICU, SBEAU, FACT.U, ENNVU, SLCRU, FTEV.U, RXRAU, DMYQ.U, VAQC, TSIBU, PNTM.U, BNGO, AAC.U,
For the details of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apollo+management+holdings%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
- ADT Inc (ADT) - 608,927,824 shares, 37.18% of the total portfolio.
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 54,581,248 shares, 20.85% of the total portfolio.
- Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 129,609,000 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 28,985,208 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11%
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) - 32,562,520 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.39%
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 3,530,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Periphas Capital Partnering Corp (PCPC)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Periphas Capital Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 243,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 57.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Technology Partners Inc (GTPAU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Gores Technology Partners Inc by 249.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 139,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc by 148.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 248,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp 3 by 119.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 43,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37.Sold Out: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06.
