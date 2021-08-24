Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shake Shack Inc

New Purchases: EDR, EDR, OCGN, WKHS,

EDR, EDR, OCGN, WKHS, Added Positions: PTON,

PTON, Reduced Positions: GOOG, SHAK, CRM, DBX, AMZN, ADSK, TTWO,

GOOG, SHAK, CRM, DBX, AMZN, ADSK, TTWO, Sold Out: WOOF,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Ocugen Inc, Workhorse Group Inc, sells Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shake Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valiant+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,081,623 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Humanigen Inc (HGEN) - 7,074,220 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 695,600 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.12% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 152,300 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,581,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.171300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 664,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 695,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33.