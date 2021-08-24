Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shake Shack Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, OCGN, WKHS,
- Added Positions: PTON,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, SHAK, CRM, DBX, AMZN, ADSK, TTWO,
- Sold Out: WOOF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,081,623 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
- Humanigen Inc (HGEN) - 7,074,220 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio.
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 695,600 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.12%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 152,300 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,581,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.171300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 664,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 695,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33.
