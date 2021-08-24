Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Workday Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Workday Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, , sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 685 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 437,233 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,429 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.78% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 542,446 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 857,033 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 319,205 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.35%

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $244.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 542,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,157,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,046,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 438,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $484.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 437,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 276.35%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 234,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 93.35%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $443.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 319,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7429.83%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 618,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp by 28194.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,521,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.