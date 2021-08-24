Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Workday Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: WDAY, APPH, WLTW, ALXN, FTV, NKE, CTOS, RMD, ACHC, ISRG, WORK, ZEN, CLVT, ORLY, XLNX, HUM, MRK, SKIN, MCD, OWL, COIN, VEEV, QSI, LEVI, SPOT, DELL, EDR, EDR, CACI, TLND, CMAX, CPRT, CMI, JBI, JBI, MXIM, XRX, APP, BIIB, CRL, MGA, SONO, CIEN, SGEN, ABNB, CANO, ATIP, GLOB, REVH, PTRA, PAYO, RUN, ADNT, OTLY, FIS, PATH, CL, DAR, WMT, RTPY, COP, MGI, S, S, MRO, COMP, TSP, DOCS, TREE, ASZ, NAUT, CDNS, CHWY, DCRC, ME, FIVE, CVII, MCW, PRPC, FORE, MQ, SOFI, SOFI, ERIC, PLUG, CTAQ, HCNEU, AUS, FIGS, WKME, FA, BHG, FCFS, NXU, INVZ, SLAM, OHPA, ARE, UDR, MTLS, CND, VIEW, HNST, VGII, BXP, GSHD, RACA, EQD, FLAC, TCAC, BSKYU, PANA, SPGS, LCAA, ZETA, LVOX, PWP, PSA, CVE, FUBO, NMG, DDOG, PLBY, ULCC, AAC, HIII, CPARU, ACTD, JUGGU, IAS, FRT, NVR, GPRE, LZ, FVAM, PIAI, SHC, NSTB, DCRN, SPAQ, SPAQ, CCVI, AGL, FWAC, BARK, VERV, CFLT, YOU, EOCW.U, IS, GOLD, EQT, CLDR, BCTG, RAAC, VTIQ, VTIQ, AEVA, SDAC, CHAA, SCLE, LGAC, DV, SRNG, TSPQ, NDAC, IACC, KAHC, PCOR, FLYW, ISAA, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, ELMS, MIDD, SAP, VTR, SITE, INVH, XM, BLSA, ID, TMPM, APR, HCII, ITQ, CPUH, COVA, TSIB, COLI, STEM, RKTA, TRONU, HAL, PDCE, COCP, VFF, NPTN, SYBX, MYTE, DSP, ENVI, ENVI, OEPW, DHHC, THMA, TBCP, RMGC, SWIM, HOWL, AGGR, GLBE, TETC, PSPC.U, MNDY, ATAI, FTVIU, XMTR, ABR, RDWR, VLO, PEB, SCVX, ANNX, CHFW, TACA, MUDS, MUDS, CFIV, NAAC, SHAC, GMII, TLGA, CENH, JOFF, PICC, SLAC, IACB, TPGS, PFDR, GSEV, FLME, RAIN, ANZU, VPCC, FRON, WALD, LDHA, STRE, PAY, PAY, DAWN, CMLT, LFST, DNAY, GHRS, TKNO, MDWT, KRT, PINE, PRAX, BDSX, FSTX, PCPC, PV, BIOT, SSAA, MIT, IKNA, MDH, GSQD, HHLA, ACII, CPTK, KURI, GIG, ENNV, XPDI, SCOB, TWNI, FSRX, NVSA, IBER, SNII, NSTD, NSTC, WPCB, FSBC, FSBC, EBAC, DIBS, TASK, LTCH, VWE, INTA, CVRX, KO, EXPD, MDLZ, MFA, NSC, PG, FIXX, CWK, GOED, HZAC, ASPL, QELL, SANA, PPGH, LWAC, NGAB, LBPH, ZWRK, CFV, NRAC, TMAC, KRNL, GHAC, BOAS, FOA, CFVI, FACA, ASPC, AKYA, VENA, ANAC, VELO, GLBL, GLBL, FTAA, MACQ, EJFA, KCAC, KCAC, SBEA, FSNB, WARR, FACT, HUGS, LIII, FTEV, AMPI, DHBC, ARRW, DHCA, ISOS, IPVI, IPVA, IPVF, WPCA, FRXB, GTPB, GTPA, SCAQ, ROSS, TALS, SMWB, GLUE, GRPH, AOS, FLS, MHK, PWR, STKL, MASI, APTV, ARMK, BABA, ANGN, NOVN, HSAQ, SPRB, LSAQ, COOLU, SNSE, DBTX, NEXI, EPWR, MCAD, ACHL, LOKM,
For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 437,233 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,429 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.78%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 542,446 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 857,033 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 319,205 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.35%
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $244.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 542,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,157,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (ALXN)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,046,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 438,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $484.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 437,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 276.35%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 234,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 93.35%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $443.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 319,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7429.83%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 618,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp by 28194.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,521,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.
