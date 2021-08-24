Logo
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Workday Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, , sells Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 685 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.
  1. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 437,233 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,429 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.78%
  3. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 542,446 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 857,033 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 319,205 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.35%
New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $244.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 542,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,157,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (ALXN)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,046,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 438,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $484.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 437,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 276.35%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 234,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 93.35%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $443.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 319,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 59.78%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 58,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7429.83%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 618,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp by 28194.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,521,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. Also check out:

