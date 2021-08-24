Richmond Hill Investments, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ACV Auctions Inc

For the details of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richmond+hill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC
- Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 2,397,226 shares, 31.91% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 185,000 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 45,006 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 594,000 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio.
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,097,040 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
Richmond Hill Investments, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 9,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Richmond Hill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Richmond Hill Investments, LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 45,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.
