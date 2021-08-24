Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp, Bridgetown Holdings, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, AT&T Inc, Public Storage

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp, Bridgetown Holdings, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Extended Stay America Inc, AT&T Inc, Public Storage, Intel Corp, Cowen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingstown Capital Management L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Kingstown Capital Management L.p. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 37,500 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 15,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 350,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Frontier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.