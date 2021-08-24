Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp, Bridgetown Holdings, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, AT&T Inc, Public Storage

- New Purchases: EQH, CRZN, BTWN, THMA, KAHC, ASZ, FRON, SNII, AGGR, GLBL, GLBL, LCAA, RKTA, COVA, CPTK, ATVC, PPGH, BARK, FMAC, ASTS, PSFE, LVRA, ISLE, ISLE, TWLV, VELO, KIII, SSAA,
- Added Positions: BABA, TME,
- Reduced Positions: GS, GDX, FB, WIX, FCN, ACII, BX, ITHX, HHLA, MSFT, PINS, LSXMA, LSXMK, MOTV,
- Sold Out: STAY, T, PSA, INTC, COWN, COLIU, SCOA, RKTA.U, KLAQ, TLGA, KAHC.U, ATVCU, SNII.U, ASZ.U, COVAU, LVRAU, KVSC, FRONU, AGGRU, WPCB.U, DHCAU, THMAU, FSNB.U, GLBLU, ITQRU, ASPCU, NVSAU, FOREU, VELOU, KIIIU, GIGGU, TWLVU, ROT, JOFF, SVOK, OEPW, DLCA, PAQC, SLCR, HCCC, DNZ, PACX, SSAAU, OCAX, NAAC, NRAC, PV, AAC.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of KINGSTOWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 37,500 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 15,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 350,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (CRZN)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (THMA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Acquisition Corp (FRON)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Frontier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13.Sold Out: Colicity Inc (COLIU)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Colicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.
