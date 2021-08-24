Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Alphabet Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alberta Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 906 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,122,190 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.92% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,934,672 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 199,711 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,726,612 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,536,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.84%

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.537400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 263,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $151.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,122,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,910,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,819,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,777,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,042,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.