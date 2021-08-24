Logo
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alberta Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Alphabet Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alberta Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 906 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alberta Investment Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alberta+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alberta Investment Management Corp
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,122,190 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.92%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,934,672 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 199,711 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,726,612 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,536,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.84%
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.537400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 263,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $151.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,122,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,910,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,819,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,777,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,042,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alberta Investment Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Alberta Investment Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alberta Investment Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alberta Investment Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alberta Investment Management Corp keeps buying
