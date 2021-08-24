Boxer Capital, Llc Buys ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Connect Biopharma Holdings, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

- New Purchases: ITOS, CNTB, NRIX, BMEA, BCAB, DAWN, GHRS, CNTA, RAIN, XENE, ACHL, FSTX, PSTX, NGM, NAUT, VINC, BLSA, JYAC, PANA, HSAQ, CATB, LSAQ, CHFW.U, BOLT, BOLT,
- Added Positions: RACA, IMMP,
- Sold Out: ARYD,
For the details of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio.
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 764,188 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,345,016 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,484,264 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 4,345,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,081,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Biomea Fusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,088,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,224,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 686,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,189,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Immutep Ltd (IMMP)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Immutep Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.64.
