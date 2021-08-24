Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2021Q2, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 777 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,516,098 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,257 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 538,052 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 848,779 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 528,106 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 206,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.700800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,554,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.076400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 175,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 153,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 197,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 154,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $138.08, with an estimated average price of $36.3.