Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Flow Traders U.s. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2021Q2, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 777 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flow+traders+u.s.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,516,098 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,257 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 538,052 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 848,779 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 528,106 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 206,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.700800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,554,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.076400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 175,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 153,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 197,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 154,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $138.08, with an estimated average price of $36.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC. Also check out:

1. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider