Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

- New Purchases: CRBN, PSQ, DMXF, QEFA, JMST, VSGX, ESGV, SPTI, BBUS, BKLC, RZV, BBMC, BUZZ, PGHY, FEMB, PSCD, DBP, BKHY, SGOV, PAVE, AGZD, EMXC, USMC, PLW, PBD, JCPB, TMFC, EWSC, BETZ, FTXO, RCD, MVP, IRBO, TDTF, DFAE, SOYB, CBON, URTY, IBMJ, TZA, FSEC, SHYD, UUP, NRGU, ACWF, SPSK, HYGH, SMLF, PWZ, PHYL, BCI, DBAW, MOON, BKEM, ARKF, TFLO, ECNS, IVLU, XITK, FQAL, SMMV, COMB, MMIT, KESG, SCHQ, CTEC, DBGR, COMT, KBUY, BUG, HEWG, BGRN, AAA, VRIG, MDYV, WEAT, OUNZ, TPOR, JDIV, SGG, PDP, RWK, BOWXU, TGIF, BLDG, IBTD, RAVI, DBEZ, EMTL, ITEQ, EMXF, SDEF, KOLD, HYZD, FAAR, BTEC, COM, GSSC, JJG, DEF, BCD, IBHE, BKSE, QQQN, HTEC, DXGE, ACIC.U, SPAK, ASML, KEMQ, URNM, NERD, IBHD, TOLZ, IBTG, FISR, PIPP.U, SPCX, SNLN, FTGC, IBMK, QLC, LABU, MLN, RYH, SNPE, TWM, INFR, HJPX, EUSC, FDIV, KRBN, ISZE, ENOR, REET, EMHY, EUSB, IQM, PICB, FNY, JSMD, KRMA, VFMV, XMHQ, BSJP, SFY, IBHB, OMFS, GLAQU, AAAU, DUNEU, SPXU, IDHQ, BLCN, REC, GNOM, IHDG, COPX, IDNA, BKAG, BUYZ, SUBZ, JPIB, EWGS, NANR, GIGE, XBUY, IDLV, BSBE, RFEM, ADRE, ANEW, UMDD, UJB, SMLV, QUS, JPUS, ETHO, NULV, FFHG, DMRM, FPEI, VXZ, JO, PLTM, DBB, RHS, BSJN, NTSX, MFMS, FSMB, BNKU, BOIL, EQD.U, BWACU, IBHF, SRTY, NRGD, FPXE, KGRN, IBDR, SMOG, DDWM, KFVG, VEGI, ERTH, GENY, IBTA, HDRO, PDN, EMCB, WCBR, DIAL, IPOS, FJP, DTEC, CLTL, VPN, JPMB, EDOC, FPXI, HDEF, PAWZ, OGIG, EEMO, QEMM, JIG, BNE, FTRI, SGDJ, GQRE, IBTF, FLTB, DAX, IVOG, IPFF, IYLD, ESHY, LRGF, RTH, HYLV, CSML, PGM, JJN, BAL, JJU, PSCM, DBS, ONLN, BOUT, SEIX, SUSL, IBHC, HLAL, BSJR, OVM, GNRSU, OILK, RETL, FNGD, ERESU, TWND.U, SAIIU, KINZU, LUXAU, SVAL, CAS.U, GDXU, MUDSU, MUDSU, IIIIU, GCC, ROCRU, RNRG, ROKT, EMNT, EWZS, OLD, SPTKU, FDNI, EWEB, LOUP, XCEM, HAWX, CLAS.U, FGRO, IZRL, IMTB, OIL, GLL, SLVO, FDLO, TTAC, JPSE, GAZ, HYDB, HIPS, JJM, JJC, BSJO, MLPX, LCAPU, ITACU, NMMCU, PTK, RCHGU, TVACU, PTICU, AVMU, EPWR.U, LWACU, ADEX.U, VII, LWAC, CLAS, PCTTU, FNGZ,
- Reduced Positions: CIG,
- Sold Out: ITE, UVXY, VIXY, BZQ, SDOW,
For the details of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flow+traders+u.s.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,516,098 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,257 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 538,052 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 848,779 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 528,106 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 206,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.700800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,554,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.076400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 175,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 153,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 197,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 154,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $15.02.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)
Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $138.08, with an estimated average price of $36.3.
