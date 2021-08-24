HMI Capital Management, L.P. Buys Ncino Inc, Square Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: MQ, ETSY, ALKT,

MQ, ETSY, ALKT, Added Positions: NCNO, SQ, SAIL, BABA,

NCNO, SQ, SAIL, BABA, Reduced Positions: CRM, MA, FB, GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ncino Inc, Square Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMI Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, HMI Capital Management, L.P. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HMI Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hmi+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 7,597,172 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 6,487,320 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 5,740,710 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,259,021 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,005,625 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69%

HMI Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 105.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 4,905,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Square Inc by 136.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 1,003,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 7,597,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.