Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys , Magellan Health Inc, , Sells HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys , Magellan Health Inc, , Proofpoint Inc, Athene Holding, sells HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+fund+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.
  1. Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 288,150 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.86%
  2. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 488,932 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  3. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,825,479 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. (TLND) - 382,999 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,192,182 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: (TLND)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 382,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (PRAH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 109,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 102,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 175,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 353,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (KNL)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 410,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 283.86%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 288,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 264,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 350.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc by 407.34%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.926900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 320,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (IPOD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV by 128.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 91,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: (FPRX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.. Also check out:

1. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P. keeps buying
