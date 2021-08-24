Logo
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys Herman Miller Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Red Violet Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Darien, CT, based Investment company Nantahala Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Herman Miller Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Red Violet Inc, Perella Weinberg Partners, BBQ Holdings Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, eHealth Inc, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nantahala+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,200,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
  4. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,927,264 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  5. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,559,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,366,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,266,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Red Violet Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,510,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BBQ Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.766100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,808,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Imax Corp by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,191,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,593,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc by 1069.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 432,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DarioHealth Corp by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,063,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.4 and $70.11, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 598,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,083,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Sold Out: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Sold Out: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nantahala Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
