Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys Herman Miller Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Red Violet Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc

Darien, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Herman Miller Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Red Violet Inc, Perella Weinberg Partners, BBQ Holdings Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, eHealth Inc, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nantahala+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,200,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,927,264 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,559,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,366,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,266,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Red Violet Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,510,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BBQ Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.766100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,808,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Imax Corp by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,191,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,593,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc by 1069.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 432,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DarioHealth Corp by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,063,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.4 and $70.11, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 598,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,083,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72.