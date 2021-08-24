Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys Herman Miller Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Red Violet Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc

- New Purchases: MLHR, SBTX, RDVT, PWP, BBQ, PAYO, FTCVU, AUTL, NAUT, HOME, FTVIU, FTAAU, HERAU, FTPAU, IIIIU, SRNG, IKNA, ELOX, LVTX, ARYD, ROCRU, BRPMU, HCAQ, NPCE, ANGN, FVAM, BOLT, BOLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio.
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,200,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,927,264 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,559,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,366,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,266,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Red Violet Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,510,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BBQ Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.766100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,808,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Imax Corp by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,191,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,593,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc by 1069.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 432,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DarioHealth Corp by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,063,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.4 and $70.11, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 598,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,083,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $65.97.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.Sold Out: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.Sold Out: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.72.
