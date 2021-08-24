Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys Devon Energy Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sells Aramark, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Azul SA

New Purchases: VLRS,

Added Positions: DVN, NRG, BHC,

Reduced Positions: KBR, WSC, AZUL, APG,

Sold Out: ARMK, NLSN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, sells Aramark, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Azul SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permian Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Permian Investment Partners, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $876 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 7,608,564 shares, 34.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 6,329,033 shares, 21.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,989,143 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53% APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,344,729 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 2,740,322 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 960,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 6,329,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1.