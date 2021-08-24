KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vipshop Holdings, Missfresh, Sells Bilibili Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Melco Resorts and Entertainment

New Purchases: VIPS, MF, ACMR, MSFT,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vipshop Holdings, Missfresh, ACM Research Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Bilibili Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Huazhu Group, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 997,488 shares, 29.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.93% Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 438,100 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Sea Ltd (SE) - 229,100 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,770 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 112,300 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.5%. The holding were 1,727,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.23 and $106.74, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.91%. The holding were 997,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.58.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.