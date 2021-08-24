Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys Digimarc Corp, The Beachbody Co Inc, FS Development Corp II, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp

For the details of Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altai+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altai Capital Management, L.P.
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,031,160 shares, 26.20% of the total portfolio.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 740,925 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.87%
- Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 745,361 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.12%
- Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 4,876,755 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio.
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO.WS) - 3,039,731 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 292.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.08%. The holding were 745,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.
