Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys Digimarc Corp, The Beachbody Co Inc, FS Development Corp II, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: BODY, FSII,

BODY, FSII, Added Positions: DMRC,

DMRC, Reduced Positions: SIX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Digimarc Corp, The Beachbody Co Inc, FS Development Corp II, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altai Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Altai Capital Management, L.P. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altai+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,031,160 shares, 26.20% of the total portfolio. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 740,925 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.87% Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 745,361 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.12% Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 4,876,755 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO.WS) - 3,039,731 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 292.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.08%. The holding were 745,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.