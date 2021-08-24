Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shopify Inc, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Farfetch, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Gaotu Techedu Inc

New Purchases: SHOP, WFC, AMZN, AA, CAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Alcoa Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, sells Farfetch, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Gaotu Techedu Inc, FuboTV Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voleon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Voleon Capital Management LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 63,000 shares, 40.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,685,000 shares, 33.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,000 shares, 22.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Alcoa Corp (AA) - 141,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 50,000 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1547.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.18%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.32%. The holding were 1,685,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.53%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.