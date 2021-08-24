Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Curis Inc, Merck Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Curis Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sio Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Curis Inc, Merck Inc, Icon PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sio Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sio+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sio Capital Management, LLC
  1. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 251,900 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 3,364,405 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
  3. Cigna Corp (CI) - 87,192 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49%
  4. Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 824,803 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 95,430 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,201,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $95.9, with an estimated average price of $92.08. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 66,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 64,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp (CHAQ.U)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc by 120.65%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 868,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 714,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: BioLine Rx Ltd (BLRX)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLine Rx Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.63 and $4.88, with an estimated average price of $2.93.

Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $21.35.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sio Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sio Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sio Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider