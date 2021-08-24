Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Curis Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: AVAH, AMGN, ITGR, HQY, CHAQ.U, SYRS, NARI, AUTL, MBRX, RIGL, EUCRU, HSAQ, CYCC, TVTX, CHAQ, VINC, LOGC, SEER, CMAX, CVRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Curis Inc, Merck Inc, Icon PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 251,900 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 3,364,405 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22% Cigna Corp (CI) - 87,192 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49% Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 824,803 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 95,430 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,201,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $95.9, with an estimated average price of $92.08. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 66,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 64,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc by 120.65%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 868,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 714,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLine Rx Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.63 and $4.88, with an estimated average price of $2.93.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $21.35.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.