Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Gold Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Gold Trust, Delta Air Lines Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 422 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,156,302 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,006,021 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,039 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 337,894 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 459,235 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $389.434000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 719.17%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 305,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 185,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 75.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 179,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ready Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09.