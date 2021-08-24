Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Evercore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Gold Trust, Delta Air Lines Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 422 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,156,302 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,006,021 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,039 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 337,894 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 459,235 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $389.434000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 719.17%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 305,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 185,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 75.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 179,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ready Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evercore Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider