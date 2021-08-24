Logo
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Cano Health Inc, Mimecast, ZipRecruiter Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, SolarWinds Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cano Health Inc, Mimecast, ZipRecruiter Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, SolarWinds Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of 2021Q2, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owns 341 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arrowmark+colorado+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC
  1. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 7,677,443 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
  2. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 2,442,136 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%
  3. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 14,974,701 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
  4. 2U Inc (TWOU) - 7,410,209 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  5. Matson Inc (MATX) - 4,322,224 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,043,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,277,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,528,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 850,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,184,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 172.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.697100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,461,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 397.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,324,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 77.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,255,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 90.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.726100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,402,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,532,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,005,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. Also check out:

1. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider