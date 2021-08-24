ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Cano Health Inc, Mimecast, ZipRecruiter Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, SolarWinds Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cano Health Inc, Mimecast, ZipRecruiter Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, SolarWinds Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of 2021Q2, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owns 341 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 7,677,443 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 2,442,136 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 14,974,701 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25% 2U Inc (TWOU) - 7,410,209 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Matson Inc (MATX) - 4,322,224 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,043,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,277,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,528,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 850,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,184,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 172.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.697100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,461,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 397.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,324,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 77.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,255,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 90.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.726100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,402,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,532,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,005,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.1.