ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Cano Health Inc, Mimecast, ZipRecruiter Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, SolarWinds Corp

- New Purchases: CANO, ZIP, GOOS, SMAR, CCCC, TENB, FA, LTCH, PFF, YOU, MSP, VERX, LZ, DNAY, XMTR, PRVA, RNLX, NTST, UNVR, PLAB, BGSX.U, VWE, ALKT, OWL, MTCR, TMCI, BRP, NEXI, ALVR, TKNO, TGT, VSEC, VRNT, BA, LOW, ACV, OSK, VVV, AAP,
- Added Positions: MIME, ACVA, INOV, MNTV, VCYT, CDNA, LOPE, SUMO, VST, EGHT, QDEL, NVRO, VIAC, CARG, IMXI, UA, DNB, BERY, SHC, SPB, CGNT, CGNT, VCTR, PING, HRTX, DBD, SABR, MNRO, SGH, PENN, TDS, AMD, CVA, TIL, OLMA, AMSC, CNHI, PMVP, DYN, EVI, BEPC, RLAY, TCRR, NWN, PRPL, EVA, AMBA, IAC, EQIX, MSGE, JNPR, MU, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: RBA, GNRC, ABM, CLH, LPLA, SBH, AMN, HQY, KEX, SKX, CRI, WWD, COO, JCOM, WETF, IT, MMSI, ST, SSTK, CLAR, JPM, BAC, ON, PII, NOMD, AXGN, TNC, SYNH, WBT, VRM, SFT, UIS, CMPR, FTDR, USB, HCCI, BDC, CHRW, CTS, HUN, NUAN, TNET, PFPT, RVNC, FWRD, TBI, OMCL, TRMB, HBI, JBT, NEWR, ARGX, PACK, ARVN, FBRX, LUNG, AMSWA, GPK, HTLD, KMT, MD, FOXF, FEYE, AIG, OZK, C, FORR, MSFT, THS, PNNT, QADA, ECOM, AGIO, MBUU, TWOU, CDK, AGS, SWTX, YSACU, UHAL, MIDD, EPM, NBIX, SP, WFC, MASI, CPS, MODN, BNFT, IBP, DCPH, ZUO, ALLK, VRT, MEG, CPNG, ACTG, ATVI, APA, CRY, ASUR, GHM, LKQ, NVDA, CRM, ECHO, RILY, VCRA, PYPL, VICI, BJ, KOD, CRNC, INBX, ENPC.U, ALGM, ENPC, FDMT, DRVN, TLIS, FSRXU, CB, Y, AMZN, AAPL, BK, BAM, CSX, COST, DLR, UFS, ESGR, HD, HDSN, ICE, LBTYA, SIRI, DIS, WY, HEI.A, ALBO, V, QADB, APO, ISD, FWONA, BPY, MUSA, FWONK, DBVT, UPLD, LBRDK, WK, DEA, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, LSXMK, ORGO, NCSM, KNSA, XERS, ITMR, DTIL, CSTL, CERT, TSIBU, WARR.U,
- Sold Out: PS, JWS, SWI, WPF.U, GE, TSIAU, DOCN, TDUP, TEVA, INNV, EQC, TTGT, HI, WPF, SRGA, HLIO, SPRB, TSHA, NGAB.U, PANW, PZZA, BDTX, MA, MMP, JNJ, TDOC, TPCO, WDAY, CVX, MRK, XOM, CL, KO, CSCO,
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 7,677,443 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 2,442,136 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%
- Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 14,974,701 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
- 2U Inc (TWOU) - 7,410,209 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Matson Inc (MATX) - 4,322,224 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.588100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,043,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,277,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,528,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 850,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,395,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,184,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 172.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.697100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,461,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 397.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,324,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 77.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,255,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Momentive Global Inc by 90.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.726100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,402,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 66.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,532,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,005,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.1.
